Turkey buys around 200,000 T corn so far in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Turkish grain board TMO started buying corn in an international tender on Monday, with about 200,000 tonnes believed to have been bought initially, traders said.

More purchases are possible in the tender, in which TMO was seeking about 325,000 tonnes, traders said.

The results are still provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days.

Shipment was sought between Dec. 20, 2021 and Jan. 20, 2022, for unloading in a series of Turkish ports.

Both imports and supplies already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender.

Traders said the following provisional purchases were made, with port of unloading, seller, tonnes sold, price in dollars a tonne c&f and whether the supplies are from Turkish warehouses:

Port Tonnes Seller Price If warehouse

Derince 50,000 Viterra $312.30

Iskenderun 50,000 Viterra $312.20

Mersin 50,000 Viterra $310.45

Izmir 25,000 Bunge $317.35 warehouse

Izmir 25,000 Dreyfus $315.75

The tender continues strong grain demand by Turkey after its crop suffered from drought this summer.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

