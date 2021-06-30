Turkey buys about 395,000 tonnes milling wheat in tender- trade

Adds detailed purchase breakdown from paragraph three

HAMBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has provisionally purchased an estimated 395,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender for the same volume which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

The tonnages purchased and prices are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days, they said.

Traders reported these purchases with port of unloading, volume in tonnes, protein content, seller and price in dollars a tonne c&f:

Port Tonnes Seller Price Protein

Derince 25,000 tonnes Samanci $264.90 11.5%

Derince 25,000 tonnes Viterra $265.00 11.5%

Iskenderun 2 x 25,000 tonnes GTCS $266.90 11.5%

Mersin 25,000 tonnes GTCS $264.90 11.5%

Mersin 25,000 tonnes Erser $264.80 11.5%

Izmir 25,000 tonnes Yayla $262.80 11.5%

Izmir 25,000 tonnes Erser $262.90 11.5%

Bandirma 25,000 tonnes Orsett $262.90 12.5%

Bandirma 25,000 tonnes Orsett $260.90 11.5%

Tekirdag 2 x 25,000 tonnes Samanci $259.15 11.5%

Samsun 2 x 25,000 tonnes Aston $251.00 11.5%

Trabzon 20,000 tonnes Aston $252.09 11.5%

Karasu 25,000 tonnes Cargill $252.90 11.5%

The red wheat was sought for shipment between July 19 and Aug. 21.

Traders said Turkey continues to have a large wheat import requirement, partly to supply its large flour exports.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jane Merriman)

