Turkey buys about 395,000 tonnes milling wheat in tender- trade

HAMBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has provisionally purchased an estimated 395,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender for the same volume which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

The tonnages purchased and prices are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.