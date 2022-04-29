Turkey buys about 270,000 tonnes milling wheat in import tender -traders

Raises total bought in import tender to 270,000 tonnes, adds details, prices

HAMBURG, April 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has bought about 270,000 tonnes of wheat in an international import tender that closed on Friday, traders said.

The deal brought Turkey's total wheat purchases on Friday to 480,000 tonnes, along with about 210,000 tonnes of wheat bought in a separate tender seeking supplies already in warehouses in Turkey. GRA/TEND

The tonnages purchased in TMO’s tenders are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

The lowest price paid in the import tender was $404.80 a tonne c&f for 25,000 tonnes, traders said.

Turkey is among countries facing a major increase in import costs following the war in Ukraine, which has caused wheat prices to surge to ten-year highs after cuts to exports by both Ukraine and Russia. GRA/

“With no real signs of a fast end to the war in Ukraine, it seems some importers are buying before prices rise even more,” one European trader said.

All the wheat bought was 12.5% protein content, they said.

Traders reported these provisional purchases in the import tender, with port of unloading, tonnes sold, seller and price in dollars a tonne c&f:

Port Tonnes Seller Price

Iskenderun 25,000 Dakka $412.00

Iskenderun 25,000 Grainstar $413.90

Mersin 50,000 Crossagro $412.61

Izmir 25,000 Erser $410.00

Bandırma 25,000 Tiryaki $406.90

Tekirdag 25,000 Grainstar $406.90

Derince 25,000 Dakka $411.90

Derince 25,000 Tiryaki $411.80

Samsun 25,000 Bek Tarım $404.80

Trabzon 10,000 Bek Tarım $411.90

Trabzon 10,000 Erser $411.80

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Mark Potter)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.