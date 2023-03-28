Turkey buys 535,000 tonnes wheat in tender -traders

Adds detail

HAMBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO provisionally bought about 535,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

The tender sought a total 695,000 tonnes and more is expected to be purchased later on Tuesday.

The tonnages purchased in TMO’s tenders are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

Red milling wheat was bought in a series of consignments to different Turkish ports as well as in warehouses in Turkey, they said.

Traders reported these purchases for the shipment period May 18-June 16:

Iskenderun 50,000 Nibulon $301.00 C&F import

Mersin 50,000 Nibulon $299.75 C&F import

Izmir 25,000 Erser $306.80 C&F ex-warehouse

Izmir 25,000 Vayla $306.90 C&F ex-warehouse

Tekirdag 25,000 MK Merc $297.00 C&F import

Tekirdag 25,000 Erser $303.90 C&F ex-warehouse

Bandırma 25,000 Vayla $303.90 C&F ex-warehouse

Bandırma 25,000 New Z $298.90 C&F import

Derince 25,000 Bek. Tarim $308.70 C&F ex-warehouse

Derince 25,000 Yayla $303.80 C&F import

Samsun 25,000 Ulusoy $292.80 C&F import

Samsun 25,000 Tarimex $297.90 C&F ex-warehouse

Trabzon10,000 Erser $295.80 C&F ex-warehouse

Traders reported these purchases for the shipment period June 12-July 10:

Iskenderun 50,000 Nibulon $293.99 C&F import

Mersin 50,000 Nibulon $293.99 C&F import

Izmir 25,000 Ulusoy $293.70 C&F ex-warehouse

Tekirdag 25,000 Erser $294.90C&F import

Tekirdag 25,000 Ulusoy $290.40 C&F import

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Jason Neely)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

