Turkey buys 395,000 T wheat out of 695,000 T tender - traders

Adds details

HAMBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has purchased 395,000 tonnes of milling wheat out of a tender for 695,000 tonnes held on Tuesday, traders said on Thursday.

A provisional purchase of 300,000 tonnes in the tender for shipment May 18-June 16 was cancelled.

Traders had initially reported that TMO had purchased the full amount it had tendered for but tonnages in TMO’s tenders are provisional and can be reduced or cancelled completely in the following days.

The wheat was bought in a series of consignments to different Turkish ports as well as in warehouses in Turkey.

Traders reported these purchases for the shipment period May 18-June 16:

Samsun 25,000 Ulusoy $292.80 C&F import

Samsun 25,000 Tarimex $297.90 C&F ex-warehouse

Trabzon 10,000 Erser $295.80 C&F ex-warehouse

Traders reported these purchases for the shipment period June 12-July 10:

Iskenderun 50,000 Nibulon $293.99 C&F import

Mersin 50,000 Nibulon $293.99 C&F import

Izmir 25,000 Ulusoy $293.70 C&F ex-warehouse

Tekirdag 25,000 Erser $294.90 C&F import

Tekirdag 25,000 Ulusoy $290.40 C&F import

Bandirma 50,000 Ulusoy $286.30 C&F import

Derince 50,000 Ulusoy $289.80 C&F import

Samsun 25,000 Ulusoy $281.90 C&F import

Samsun 25,000 Erser $286.40 C&F ex-warehouse

Trabzon 10,000 Erser $284.00 C&F import

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, additional reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Mark Potter)

