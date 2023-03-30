Turkey buys 395,000 T wheat out of 695,000 T tender - traders

HAMBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has purchased some 395,000 tonnes milling wheat in a tender for 695,000 tonnes held on Tuesday and canceled its 300,000 tonnes purchase, traders said on Thursday.

Traders had initially reported that TMO had purchased the full amount it had tendered for but tonnages in TMO’s tenders are provisional and can be reduced or cancelled completely in the following days.

The wheat was bought in a series of consignments to different Turkish ports as well as in warehouses in Turkey.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

