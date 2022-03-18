Turkey buys 260,000 T of wheat in internal market tender -traders

Updates estimated volume to 260,000 T from 150,000 T, adds other results to table

HAMBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - Turkish state grain board TMO provisionally bought 260,000 tonnes of wheat in an internal market tender on Friday, in line with the volume sought, traders said.

The purchase was larger than the 150,000 tonnes reported by traders in initial assessments.

No further purchases were expected, traders added.

However, tonnages booked in TMO's tenders are provisional and subject to final confirmation in the following days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

The tender sought supplies already in warehouses in Turkey for delivery between March 28 and April 22, traders said.

In an import tender held on Thursday TMO provisionally bought 270,000 tonnes of wheat.

Traders reported these provisional purchases, with port of delivery, tonnes sold, protein content, seller and price in dollars a tonne c&f:

Port Tonnes Seller Price Protein

Iskenderun 10,000 Viterra $414.87 13.5%

Iskenderun 5,000 Yayla Agro $433.90 12.5%

Iskenderun 5,000 Altin Ates $433.90 12.5%

Iskenderun 25,000 Aston $433.90 12.5%

Iskenderun 15,000 Viterra $433.90 12.5%

Iskenderun 15,000 Solaris $434.00 12.5%

Mersin 15,000 Viterra $429.87 13.5%

Mersin 25,000 Aston $439.80 12.5%

Mersin 10,000 Erser $443.90 13.5%

Bandirma 15,000 Yayla Agro $437.90 13.5%

Bandirma 10,000 Bek Tarim $437.90 13.5%

Tekirdag 25,000 Aston $410.00 12.5%

Izmir 5,000 ADM $439.90 12.5%

Izmir 10,000 Erser $439.90 12.5%

Izmir 10,000 Yayla Agro $448.70 13.5%

Trabzon 5,000 Tiryaki Agro $423.90 13.5%

Trabzon 5,000 Tiryaki Agro $419.90 12.5%

Samsun 10,000 Yayla Agro $416.90 12.5%

Samsun 15,000 Yayla Agro $420.90 13.5%

Samsun 5,000 Ulusoy $420.90 13.5%

Samsun 5,000 Bek Tarim $417.00 12.5%

Samsun 15,000 Bek Tarim $421.00 13.5%

Grain importers worldwide have been hit by surging prices after the sudden halt of exports through the Black Sea following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. GRA/

In its wheat purchase on Jan. 18, before the Ukraine conflict started, Turkey bought 335,000 tonnes at the highest price of $351.80 for 13.5% protein wheat.

