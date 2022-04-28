Turkey buys 18,0000 T of sunflower oil in tender -traders

Adds additional purchase to raise final total to 18,000 tonnes

HAMBURG, April 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO on Thursday provisionally purchased about 18,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil in an international tender, traders said.

The purchase included 12,000 tonnes for shipment to the port of Mersin and was believed to have been sold by trading house Yayla at an estimated $1,997 a tonne c&f, they said.

It also involved 6,000 tonnes for shipment to the port of Tekirdag, sold by trading house Prime at an estimated $2,007 a tonne c&f, they said.

Purchases in TMO tenders are all provisional and subject to later confirmation. Purchases can be reduced or even cancelled completely.

Shipment is sought between May 16 and June 16 to the ports of Tekirdag and Mersin.

In a previous tender on March 31, the TMO purchased about 18,000 tonnes of sunflower oil at the lowest price of $1,896.90 a tonne c&f for a 6,000 tonne consignment.

Sunflower oil prices have risen sharply since the war in Ukraine disrupted Ukraine’s massive sunoil exports, contributing to a world sunflower oil shortage.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

