Turkey buys 175,000 T of corn in domestic tender, traders say

HAMBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - Turkish grain board TMO provisionally bought about 175,000 tonnes of corn on Friday in a tender for supplies already at warehouses in Turkey, traders said.

The reported purchase was in line with the volume TMO had sought in the tender.

Delivery is sought between April 8 and May 5.

The results are still provisional and subject to final confirmation in the coming days. Initial purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

The lowest price paid in Friday's tender was said to be $389.75 a tonne ex-warehouse to the port of Bandirma, traders said.

The following results were reported for the tender:

Destination

Seller

Quantity

Price $/tonne

Bandirma

Viterra

10,000

$389.75

Bandirma

Tiryaki Agro

5,000

$399.00

Bandirma

Erser

10,000

$404.50

Samsun

Tiryaki Agro

15,000

$399.00

Samsun

Bek Tarim

5,000

$406.40

Samsun

Erser

5,000

$406.50

Mersin

Viterra

10,000

$402.75

Mersin

Yayla Agro

15,000

$406.90

Tekirdag

Yayla Agro

25,000

$403.50

Izmir

Erser

25,000

$408.50

Iskenderun

Altin Ates

25,000

$402.80

Iskenderun

Erser

20,000

$402.90

Iskenderun

Kibar

5,000

$393.00

TOTAL

175,000

TMO has also issued an international tender to purchase and import a total of 325,000 tonnes of feed corn, with a closing date of March 28.

Turkey is among countries affected by the disruption to Black Sea grain exports caused by the conflict in Ukraine, traders say.

