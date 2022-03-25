Turkey buys 175,000 T of corn in domestic tender, traders say
Adds detail
HAMBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - Turkish grain board TMO provisionally bought about 175,000 tonnes of corn on Friday in a tender for supplies already at warehouses in Turkey, traders said.
The reported purchase was in line with the volume TMO had sought in the tender.
Delivery is sought between April 8 and May 5.
The results are still provisional and subject to final confirmation in the coming days. Initial purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.
The lowest price paid in Friday's tender was said to be $389.75 a tonne ex-warehouse to the port of Bandirma, traders said.
The following results were reported for the tender:
Destination
Seller
Quantity
Price $/tonne
Bandirma
Viterra
10,000
$389.75
Bandirma
Tiryaki Agro
5,000
$399.00
Bandirma
Erser
10,000
$404.50
Samsun
Tiryaki Agro
15,000
$399.00
Samsun
Bek Tarim
5,000
$406.40
Samsun
Erser
5,000
$406.50
Mersin
Viterra
10,000
$402.75
Mersin
Yayla Agro
15,000
$406.90
Tekirdag
Yayla Agro
25,000
$403.50
Izmir
Erser
25,000
$408.50
Iskenderun
Altin Ates
25,000
$402.80
Iskenderun
Erser
20,000
$402.90
Iskenderun
Kibar
5,000
$393.00
TOTAL
175,000
TMO has also issued an international tender to purchase and import a total of 325,000 tonnes of feed corn, with a closing date of March 28.
Turkey is among countries affected by the disruption to Black Sea grain exports caused by the conflict in Ukraine, traders say.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan Writing by Gus Trompiz Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman )
((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.