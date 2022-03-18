Turkey buys 150,000 T of wheat in internal market tender -traders

HAMBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - Turkish state grain board TMO provisionally bought 150,000 tonnes of wheat in an internal market tender on Friday, traders said.

TMO had been seeking to buy 260,000 tonnes in the tender, which covered supplies already in warehouses in Turkey.

The wheat is due to be delivered between March 28 and April 22, traders said.

The tonnages purchased in TMO's tenders are provisional and subject to final confirmation in the following days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

In an import tender held on Thursday TMO provisionally bought 270,000 tonnes of wheat.

Traders reported these provisional purchases, with port of delivery, tonnes sold, protein content, seller and price in dollars a tonne c&f:

Port Tonnes Seller Price Protein

Iskenderun 10,000 Viterra $414.87 13.5%

Iskenderun 5,000 Yayla Agro $433.90 12.5%

Iskenderun 5,000 Altin Ates $433.90 12.5%

Iskenderun 25,000 Aston $433.90 12.5%

Iskenderun 15,000 Viterra $433.90 12.5%

Iskenderun 15,000 Solaris $434.00 12.5%

Mersin 15,000 Viterra $429.87 13.5%

Mersin 25,000 Aston $439.80 12.5%

Mersin 10,000 Erser $443.90 13.5%

Bandirma 15,000 Yayla Agro $437.90 13.5%

Bandirma 10,000 Bek Tarim $437.90 13.5%

Grain importers worldwide have been hit by surging prices after the sudden halt of exports through the Black Sea following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. GRA/

In its wheat purchase on Jan. 18, before the Ukraine conflict started, Turkey bought 335,000 tonnes at the highest price of $351.80 for 13.5% protein wheat.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

