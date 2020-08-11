Turkey borrows $3 bln in dollar-denominated bond issue

ISTANBUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Turkish Treasury said on Tuesday that it borrowed $3 billion from corporate investors in a two-year dollar-denominated bond issuance with a 1.75% coupon rate every six months. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler) ((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;)) Keywords: TURKEY TREASURY/BONDS

