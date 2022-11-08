Turkey borrows $1.5 billion in 5-year eurobond issue - bankers

ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkey borrowed $1.5 billion in its latest dollar-denominated eurobond issue maturing in 2028 at a yield of 10% and with demand amounting to around $5 billion, bankers said.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Monday it mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan for the eurobond issue as part of its 2022 foreign financing programme.

The Treasury borrowed $10 billion from international capital markets last year and aimed to borrow $11 billion this year. With the latest issue it is up to $9 billion.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

