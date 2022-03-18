Turkey borrowed $2 bln in eurobond issue at hefty 8.625%

Adds details, background

ISTANBUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's Treasury said on Friday that it had borrowed $2 billion in a eurobond issue maturing in 2026with the yield soaring to 8.625%, from 5.70%in the last issuance before a currency crisis at the end of last year led to economic turmoil.

The Treasury received more than threefold demand in Thursday's issuance, it said. It sold 27% of the eurobond to Middle Eastern investors, 25% to Turkish investors, 23% to British investors and 18% to U.S. investors.

Under President Tayyip Erdogan's new economic programme, Turkey's central bank slashed its policy rate to 14%, sparking a currency crisis that saw the lira lose 44% of its value against the dollar last year.

The crisis stoked inflation, which hit 54% in February. It is expected to rise to about 65% after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring, which also threatens to widen the current account deficit.

As the lira slid due to the conflict, the cost of insuring against a default hit its highest level since the global financial crisis in 2008 TRGV5YUSAC=MG this month.

The yield on a eurobond with a seven-year maturity issued in September stood at 5.7%, another 12-year issuance at the time had a rate of 6.50%.

The yield on an issuance in January 2021 stood at 4.90%.

Turkey has borrowed $5 billion from international markets so far this year, the Treasury added.

