Turkey believed to cancel purchases in 480,000 tonne wheat tenders - traders

HAMBURG, May 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO is believed to have cancelled all provisional purchases of about 480,000 tonnes wheat in tenders made on Friday with no buying finally made, European traders said on Sunday.

Prices were regarded as too expensive, with wheat prices up about 40% since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, traders said.

Provisional allocations were made on Friday for some 270,000 tonnes of imported wheat and 210,000 tonnes involving supplies already in warehouses in Turkey.

Purchases in the TMO’s international tenders are traditionally provisional and still subject to confirmation or cancellation.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

