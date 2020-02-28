Turkey bans shorting, lira slides after troops killed in Syria

Adds capital markets board move, details

ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira slid on Friday and the market regulator banned short selling across all Turkish stocks for one day, after an air strike in Syria killed 33 Turkish soldiers and Ankara said it will no longer stop refugees from reaching Europe.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.24 against the dollar at 0621 GMT, weakening 0.5% from a close of 6.2080 on Thursday, bringing its losses so far this year to nearly 5%. It is at its weakest level in regular trade in nine months.

The Turkish Capital Markets Board said it had banned short selling on all shares listed on the Istanbul bourse on Friday. It has taken similar steps in the past in times of high volatility, including last year.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into Syria and Erdogan has warned that Turkey would launch a full-scale offensive to repel Syrian forces unless they pulled back from Turkish observation posts in the region.

The killing of 33 Turkish soldiers, in an air strike by Syrian government forces in Syria's Idlib province, raised the Turkish military death toll in the region to 54 this month.

Turks raised their foreign currency holdings to a record high last week and the lira has since weakened for nine straight days as concerns grow over the military push in Syria and the global spread of the coronavirus.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond TR10YT=RR rose to 12.66% on Thursday from 12.47 on Wednesday. The main BIST 100 share index .XU100 fell 4.13% on Thursday to 110,418.37 points.

