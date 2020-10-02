Turkey auto sales surge 116% in Sept, association says

ISTANBUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey surged 115.8% year-on-year in Sept at 90,619 units, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Friday.

In the January-September period, sales rose 75.5% year-on-year, the association also said. It also revised up sales forecast for this year at 700,000-750,000 vehicles.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

