Turkey appoints new CEO for its wealth fund

ISTANBUL, March 9 (Reuters) - Turkey appointed Salim Arda Ermut as the new chief executive of its sovereign wealth fund, according to a presidential decision published in the official gazette on Tuesday.

The former chief executive and member of the board of Turkey Wealth Fund (TVF) Zafer Sonmez was removed from duty, the decision said.

