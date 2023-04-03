Turkey annual inflation falls to 50.5% in March

April 03, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Canan Sevgili and Azra Ceylan for Reuters

ISTANBUL, April 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual consumer price inflation dropped to 50.51% in March, official data showed on Monday, slightly below forecast, easing ahead of May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections.

March consumer prices rose 2.29% from a month earlier TRCPI=ECI, less than a predicted 2.85% in a Reuters poll.

The poll had forecast that consumer prices TRCPIY=ECI would be up 51.3% from a year earlier, and were expected to end the year at 46.5%.

Inflation has been stoked by a currency crisis at the end of 2021 and it touched a 24-year peak of 85.51% in October. It fell sharply in December and eased only to 55.2% in February despite a favourable base effect.

The domestic producer price index was up 0.44% month-on-month in March for an annual rise of 62.45%, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

