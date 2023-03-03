Turkey annual inflation dips to 55.18% in February

ISTANBUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation fell slightly to 55.18% in February, official data showed on Friday, just below forecast, following massive earthquakes that hit its southeast region and killed more than 45,000 people just under a month ago.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 3.15%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 3.4%. Annually, consumer price inflation TRCPIY=ECI was forecast to be 55.5%.

The domestic producer price index was up 1.56% month-on-month in February for an annual rise of 76.61%

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Berna Suleymanoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

