Turkey annual inflation dips to 55.18% in February

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

March 03, 2023 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Canan Sevgili and Berna Suleymanoglu for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation fell slightly to 55.18% in February, official data showed on Friday, just below forecast, following massive earthquakes that hit its southeast region and killed more than 45,000 people just under a month ago.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 3.15%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 3.4%. Annually, consumer price inflation TRCPIY=ECI was forecast to be 55.5%.

The domestic producer price index was up 1.56% month-on-month in February for an annual rise of 76.61%

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Berna Suleymanoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.