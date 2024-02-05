Turkey and Russia Explore New Mechanism for Ukrainian Grain Exports Amid Sanctions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to discuss a new approach to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by Reuters. This dialogue is scheduled to take place during Putin's anticipated visit to Turkey on February 12, marking a noteworthy engagement since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealed these plans in a recent television interview, emphasizing the search for new methods of grain shipment after Russia exited the Black Sea Grain Initiative last July.

This forthcoming discussion underscores the pivotal role Turkey plays in navigating the geopolitical complexities surrounding Ukraine's grain exports, a critical issue since Russia's withdrawal threatened global food security. Despite the cessation of the previous agreement, which was instrumental in averting a food crisis by ensuring safe passage for Ukrainian grain, some vessels have continued transporting grain to international markets. Fidan highlighted the intention to formalize these ongoing efforts through a new mechanism, seeking to adapt to the current circumstances that have evolved since the original deal's collapse.

The original Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022, represented a lifeline for global food supply chains, disrupted by the conflict. However, Russia's pullout, driven by demands for the lifting of specific Western sanctions, has led to increased instability in the region, including targeted assaults on Ukrainian port and grain infrastructure. Moscow's stance has remained firm, indicating no immediate intention to rejoin the accord without concessions from the West.

Putin's visit to Turkey, his first to a NATO member country since the conflict began, is of particular significance given the International Criminal Court's (ICC) issuance of an arrest warrant against him in March 2023. Turkey's non-participation in the ICC's Rome Statute exempts it from obligations to detain the Russian leader, facilitating this high-level engagement.

