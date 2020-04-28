Turkey aims to re-open economy starting late May, says official

Contributors
Orhan Coskun Reuters
Ceyda Caglayan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkey's government aims to begin in late May re-opening the economy that has sharply slowed due to measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, and officials will aim to avoid a second wave of infections, a senior official said on Tuesday.

ANKARA, April 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's government aims to begin in late May re-opening the economy that has sharply slowed due to measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, and officials will aim to avoid a second wave of infections, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"Recent studies have indicated that a reopening of the economy will be possible at the end of May and current developments confirmed this. Steps will be taken to reopen without allowing a second wave of infections," the official told Reuters.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ceyda Caglayan; Additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Jonathan Spicer)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.spicer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net @jonathanspicer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More