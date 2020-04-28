Turkey aims to re-open economy starting late May, says official

ANKARA, April 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's government aims to begin in late May re-opening the economy that has sharply slowed due to measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, and officials will aim to avoid a second wave of infections, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"Recent studies have indicated that a reopening of the economy will be possible at the end of May and current developments confirmed this. Steps will be taken to reopen without allowing a second wave of infections," the official told Reuters.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ceyda Caglayan; Additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Jonathan Spicer)

