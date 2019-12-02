Companies

Turkey: Purchase date for new S-400 Russian missiles is just a technicality - RIA

Maria Kiselyova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Turkey's presidential administration has said that the purchase date for more S-400 missile systems from Russia is just a technicality and that it thinks the deal will happen before too long, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.

Moscow hopes to seal a deal to supply Turkey with more S-400 missile systems in the first half of next year, the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said last month.

Such a move could further sour ties between Turkey and the United States, which has suspended Ankara from the F-35 stealth fighter jet programme, in which it was a producer and buyer, to punish it for buying S-400 batteries earlier this year.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

