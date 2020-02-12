Turkcell signs agreement to use Huawei's HMS -Huawei official

Corrects attribution in second paragraph

ISTANBUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Turkish telecoms company Turkcell TCELL.IS has signed an agreement with Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to use Huawei Mobile Services app ecosystem, Seth Wang, a Huawei Turkey official, said on Wednesday.

Turkcell said last year that Huawei has been a reliable business partner and their partnership is set to continue.

