Oil

Turkcell signs agreement to use Huawei's HMS -Huawei official

Contributor
Can Sezer Reuters
Published

Turkish telecoms company Turkcell has signed an agreement with Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to use Huawei Mobile Services app ecosystem, Seth Wang, a Huawei Turkey official, said on Wednesday.

Corrects attribution in second paragraph

ISTANBUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Turkish telecoms company Turkcell TCELL.IS has signed an agreement with Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to use Huawei Mobile Services app ecosystem, Seth Wang, a Huawei Turkey official, said on Wednesday.

Turkcell said last year that Huawei has been a reliable business partner and their partnership is set to continue.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Oil Videos

2019 Was One of Strongest Years for Oil, Gas Trading, Says BP CFO

Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer at BP Plc, discusses BP’s fourth-quarter earnings, increasing the dividend and his outlook for oil. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

Feb 4, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular