Turkcell signs 500 mln euro loan MoU with China Development Bank

ISTANBUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's leading mobile phone operator Turkcell TCELL.IS signed a memorandum of understanding for a 500 million euro loan agreement with the China Development Bank, the Turkish company said on Friday.

In a statement, Turkcell said the 8-year maturity loan, with a three-year grace period, is planned to be used to finance the procurement of equipment and hardware from Chinese suppliers.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)

