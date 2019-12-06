Turkcell signs 500 mln euro loan MoU with China Development Bank

ISTANBUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's leading mobile phone operator Turkcell TCELL.IS signed a memorandum of understanding for a 500 million euro loan agreement with the China Development Bank, the Turkish company said on Friday.

In a statement, Turkcell said the 8-year maturity loan, with a three-year grace period, is planned to be used to finance the procurement of equipment and hardware from Chinese suppliers.

