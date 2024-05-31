Turkcell Seeks Approval for Debt Issuance

Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) has released an update.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. announced it has applied to the Capital Markets Board for approval to issue a debt instrument in the domestic market, as disclosed in a press release dated May 30, 2024. This move is significant for investors seeking to understand the company’s capital raising strategies and its potential impact on financial markets. However, the press release clarifies that this does not constitute an offer to sell securities in the United States or other jurisdictions where it would be unlawful.

