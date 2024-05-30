News & Insights

Stocks

Turkcell Secures €300M Loan for Infrastructure

May 30, 2024 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) has released an update.

Turkcell Iletisim has announced a major financing milestone with the signing of a non-binding term sheet for a €300 million loan from the China Development Bank, aimed at funding infrastructure investments. The loan features a 10-year maturity with a 3-year grace period and subsequent biannual repayments, locked in at a fixed annual interest rate of 4.98%.

For further insights into TKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TKC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.