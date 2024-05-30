Turkcell Secures €300M Loan for Infrastructure

Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) has released an update.

Turkcell Iletisim has announced a major financing milestone with the signing of a non-binding term sheet for a €300 million loan from the China Development Bank, aimed at funding infrastructure investments. The loan features a 10-year maturity with a 3-year grace period and subsequent biannual repayments, locked in at a fixed annual interest rate of 4.98%.

