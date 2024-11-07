Turkcell Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As ( (TKC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As presented to its investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is a leading telecommunications and technology services provider in Turkey, offering mobile, fixed broadband, and digital services, with a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.

Turkcell’s Q3 2024 earnings report showcases a strong financial performance, marked by a significant increase in revenue and net income, demonstrating the company’s resilience and strategic growth path.

Key highlights include a 6.9% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by Turkcell Türkiye and Techfin segments, and a 10.4% increase in EBITDA with an improved margin of 44.2%. The company also reported robust mobile ARPU growth and continued expansion in fiber residential services with a 15.1% year-over-year ARPU increase. Additionally, Turkcell’s digital business services saw growth despite macroeconomic challenges.

Looking ahead, Turkcell’s management remains optimistic, focusing on advancing 5G technologies, increasing tower fiberization, and investing in renewable energy, while navigating economic pressures. The company is poised to continue its growth trajectory, supported by strategic investments and a solid balance sheet.

