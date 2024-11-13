Turkcell Outlines Loan Repayment Plan with China Bank

Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) has released an update.

Turkcell Iletisim has announced the repayment schedule for its long-term loan from the China Development Bank, with repayments set to begin in April 2028 and concluding in 2034. The structured plan includes periodic payments, increasing in percentage over the years, reflecting a strategic financial commitment for the company. This development provides investors with clear insights into Turkcell’s financial planning and its approach to managing international debt.

For further insights into TKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.