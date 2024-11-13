News & Insights

Turkcell Outlines Loan Repayment Plan with China Bank

November 13, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) has released an update.

Turkcell Iletisim has announced the repayment schedule for its long-term loan from the China Development Bank, with repayments set to begin in April 2028 and concluding in 2034. The structured plan includes periodic payments, increasing in percentage over the years, reflecting a strategic financial commitment for the company. This development provides investors with clear insights into Turkcell’s financial planning and its approach to managing international debt.

Stocks mentioned

TKC

