Turkcell Iletisim Plans Major Bond Issuance

Turkcell Iletisim has announced its updated decision to issue up to USD 500 million in non-sustainable bonds and another USD 500 million in sustainable/green bonds. The company has submitted an application for approval to the Capital Markets Board, aiming to enhance its financial strategy and appeal to environmentally-conscious investors.

