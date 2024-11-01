News & Insights

Turkcell Iletisim Plans Major Bond Issuance

November 01, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) has released an update.

Turkcell Iletisim has announced its updated decision to issue up to USD 500 million in non-sustainable bonds and another USD 500 million in sustainable/green bonds. The company has submitted an application for approval to the Capital Markets Board, aiming to enhance its financial strategy and appeal to environmentally-conscious investors.

