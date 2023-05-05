Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) closed the most recent trading day at $4.16, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.85% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 13.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.87% in that time.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.76.

The Wireless Non-US industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.