Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.074 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TKC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -6.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.21, the dividend yield is 7.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TKC was $4.21, representing a -30.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.10 and a 1.94% increase over the 52 week low of $4.13.

TKC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). TKC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.66. Zacks Investment Research reports TKC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.63%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

