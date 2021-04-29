Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.083 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TKC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.75% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TKC was $4.68, representing a -26.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.36 and a 7.31% increase over the 52 week low of $4.36.

TKC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). TKC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.68. Zacks Investment Research reports TKC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.81%, compared to an industry average of 9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TKC Dividend History page.

