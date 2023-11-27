Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. - ADR (TKC) Price Target Increased by 7.90% to 6.28

The average one-year price target for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. - ADR (NYSE:TKC) has been revised to 6.28 / share. This is an increase of 7.90% from the prior estimate of 5.82 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.83 to a high of 7.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.36% from the latest reported closing price of 5.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKC is 0.05%, an increase of 17.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 34,932K shares. The put/call ratio of TKC is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 4,886K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,933K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKC by 25.22% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 4,449K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

O'shaughnessy Asset Management holds 1,754K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares, representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKC by 12.53% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,224K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares, representing an increase of 11.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKC by 59.53% over the last quarter.

Discerene Group holds 643K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. is the leading mobile phone operator of Turkey, based in Istanbul. Turkcell has also developed Yaani, a browser for mobile and desktop.

