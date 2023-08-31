Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. - ADR (TKC) Price Target Increased by 23.83% to 5.72

The average one-year price target for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. - ADR (NYSE:TKC) has been revised to 5.72 / share. This is an increase of 23.83% from the prior estimate of 4.62 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.40 to a high of 7.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.74% from the latest reported closing price of 5.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKC is 0.04%, a decrease of 41.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 35,716K shares. The put/call ratio of TKC is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 4,933K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,945K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKC by 14.36% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 4,449K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

O'shaughnessy Asset Management holds 1,971K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,234K shares, representing a decrease of 13.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKC by 20.31% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,086K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares, representing an increase of 18.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKC by 231.71% over the last quarter.

Oldfield Partners LLP holds 902K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares, representing a decrease of 85.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKC by 56.42% over the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. is the leading mobile phone operator of Turkey, based in Istanbul. Turkcell has also developed Yaani, a browser for mobile and desktop.

