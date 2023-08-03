Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. - ADR (TKC) Price Target Decreased by 20.08% to 4.62

The average one-year price target for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. - ADR (NYSE:TKC) has been revised to 4.62 / share. This is an decrease of 20.08% from the prior estimate of 5.78 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.48 to a high of 6.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.95% from the latest reported closing price of 4.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKC is 0.04%, a decrease of 52.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.06% to 35,542K shares. The put/call ratio of TKC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 4,945K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,962K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKC by 25.68% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 4,449K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

O'shaughnessy Asset Management holds 2,234K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,568K shares, representing a decrease of 14.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKC by 41.77% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 937K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKC by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Oldfield Partners LLP holds 902K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares, representing a decrease of 85.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKC by 56.42% over the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. is the leading mobile phone operator of Turkey, based in Istanbul. Turkcell has also developed Yaani, a browser for mobile and desktop.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.