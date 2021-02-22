Turkcell could list or sell stake in units but not soon

ISTANBUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Turkish telecom operator Turkcell TCELL.IS could list or find partners for units or digital services which have seen recent growth in user base and income, the company chief executive Murat Erkan said on Monday.

However, outside investment or an initial public offering of its fixed line internet provider Superonline, network tower operator Global Tower or digital service provider Paycell will not be possible for at least a year, he added.

"These assets should not be appraised within the metrics of a mobile telecom operator but within their own universe," Erkan told a news conference.

The company has restructured its digital services into separate companies to allow easy access for investors, he said.

Erkan added that the company will also consider cooperation with other operators and investors in its digital services as long as it keeps majority control.

Turkcell's digital services, such as instant messaging, music or TV streaming and payment services Paycell saw their user base expand during the COVID-19 pandemic and Erkan said the company will prioritize payment services this year.

"Each of our companies have different roadmaps... As Turkcell we are evaluating all options including strategic investors, cooperation and initial public offerings," he added.

(Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.