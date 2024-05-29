News & Insights

Stocks

Turkcell Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results

May 29, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) has released an update.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., a leading telecom group, has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, prepared in accordance with IFRS and adjusted for inflation. The report, which includes forward-looking statements, provides a comprehensive overview of the company’s operational and financial performance, along with a year-on-year comparison of key indicators. Stakeholders are advised to consider potential risks and uncertainties that may affect future performance.

For further insights into TKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TKC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.