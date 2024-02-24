Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi - Depositary Receipt () (TRKNY) Price Target Increased by 18.13% to 2.00

The average one-year price target for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:TRKNY) has been revised to 2.00 / share. This is an increase of 18.13% from the prior estimate of 1.69 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.37 to a high of 2.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.32% from the latest reported closing price of 1.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRKNY is 0.10%, a decrease of 40.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.60% to 23,042K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,267K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,065K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,912K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563K shares, representing an increase of 18.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRKNY by 18.92% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,068K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 951K shares. No change in the last quarter.

