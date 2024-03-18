Turbulence Plagues Boeing (BA)

Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock Boeing ( BA ) is a multinational corporation primarily known for designing, manufacturing, and selling aircraft. The company is a major player in the aerospace industry, providing commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human spaceflight, and launch systems. Boeing’s portfolio includes iconic aircraft such as the 737,747, 777, and 787.

Boeing is the second-worst performer in the S&P 500 Index year-to-date, only behind Tesla.

What’s behind the poor performance?

In recent years, Boeing has faced significant challenges stemming from safety and quality concerns.

Safety Issues Snowball

A plethora of recent safety scares include a tire that fell off a United Airlines ( UAL ) plane during takeoff.

Then, there was a sudden midair drop on a recent Latam Airlines Boeing Dreamliner flight traveling from Sydney to New Zealand, which injured roughly 50 passengers.

Bad Press Continues: Suicide Under Suspicious Circumstances

The story gets weirder for Boeing. John Barnett worked for Boeing over 30 years before retiring in 2017.

However, Barnett, who was a quality manager at the Dreamliner plant, emerged as a whistleblower, saying that aircraft safety was often compromised and sub-standard parts were used to speed up production.

Early last week, news broke that Barnett was found dead due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Regardless of the official story, many people online are speculating that the apparent suicide was too coincidental, considering that Barnett had been providing evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against one of the most influential companies.

DOJ Investigation Pressures BA Shares

Now, the news is getting worse for Boeing as the US Department of Justice announced a criminal investigation into the Alaska Airlines Boeing door plug blowout this January.

Bottom Line

Boeing’s struggles, compounded by safety and quality concerns, have cast a shadow over its once-storied reputation. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) designation and a position as the second-worst performer in the S&P 500 Index this year, the company faces mounting challenges. Ongoing safety concerns coupled with a DOJ investigation means the aerospace giant faces a crucial juncture in restoring trust and rectifying its operational shortcomings to regain investor confidence and industry leadership.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.