Turbulence and Tailwinds: Global Trade, Quantum Tech, and U.S. Jobs

After closing out the strongest May for the S&P 500 in 35 years, investors now step into June facing a landscape full of both promise and pressure. Historically, June has been a quieter month for market gains, but this year may buck the trend. While last month’s strength reflected optimism around trade progress and tech leadership, this week begins with fresh uncertainty as new tariff threats stir volatility and bond markets flash caution.

At the same time, investors are leaning into themes with staying power. Innovation-driven sectors, especially quantum computing and AI infrastructure, are attracting attention as macro and geopolitical dynamics highlight the importance of technological independence. With that backdrop, let’s look at what’s driving the market right now and where the opportunity set may be expanding.

Trade Rhetoric Returns: Steel, Aluminum, and Global Supply Stress

Just as markets were beginning to settle, renewed tariff rhetoric reignited volatility. President Trump called for double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports - a move that lifted industrial stocks but spooked global trade watchers.

As IfW Kiel/Statista data shows, Tariff hikes on steel and aluminum have historically had negative spillover effects on global GDP, especially among U.S. trading partners.

The renewed friction adds weight to already strained global supply chains, especially as:

Factory activity continues to contract

U.S. import levels just hit a 16-year low

Tensions with both China and the EU appear to be rising

While the political strategy may be to appear tough on trade, investors are now recalibrating expectations for the second half of the year. The recent strength in industrials was a silver lining, but broader sentiment has been tempered by macro uncertainty.

Bond Market Sends a Signal

The bond market is starting June on edge. Longer-dated Treasuries are underperforming, with the yield curve between the 5- and 30-year notes nearing its flattest since 2021.

The 30-year Treasury yield has surged to its highest level since 2007, reflecting long-term inflation and fiscal concerns. Source: FRED (June 2025)

Meanwhile, the dollar is under pressure, oil prices are ticking higher, and Treasury volatility continues to ripple through equity markets.

Crude oil prices and equities have rallied while the U.S. dollar continues to weaken - a macro cross-current that is shaping investor sentiment. Source: TradingEconomics (June 2025)

For investors, this speaks to growing concern about growth, inflation, and fiscal stability. While stocks are still climbing a wall of worry, the fixed income side of the market is flashing yellow.

Innovation Themes Still Gaining Steam

Even in this choppy environment, tech and energy are back in focus. In particular, investor interest in quantum computing and advanced digital innovation is quietly accelerating.

Quantum is emerging as one of the most promising transformational technologies of the next decade, and recent developments only reinforce its long-term investment case. With defense, cybersecurity, and AI acceleration all depending on faster and more powerful computation, companies in the quantum ecosystem are beginning to attract broader institutional attention.

The global quantum computing market is projected to grow from $1.44B in 2025 to over $16B by 2034 - a CAGR of nearly 31%. Source: Precedence Research, 2025

The geopolitical backdrop also plays a role here: as countries seek self-sufficiency in critical technologies, quantum computing is moving from science fiction to strategic imperative.

Jobs Report Ahead: Calm Before the Data?

This week, the spotlight shifts to Friday’s jobs report, always a pivotal data point for markets.

Non-farm payroll trends show hiring momentum heading into the June jobs report. Source: TradingEconomics (Jun, 2025)

With the Fed now in a more data-dependent mode, this report could influence expectations around the timing and size of any policy shifts heading into Q3.

Until then, volatility may continue to ebb and flow based on headlines, but investors are already beginning to position around a few core convictions:

Defensive growth and innovation are outperforming

Tech, energy, and quantum continue to offer relative strength

Macro uncertainty is here to stay, but so are long-term opportunities

Final Thoughts

We’re in a phase where policy uncertainty and innovation are running in parallel. Trade tensions may continue to stir short-term volatility, but the market is increasingly rewarding themes aligned with productivity, security, and next-gen infrastructure.

Investors who maintain a long view, and who are selective about the sectors they emphasize are finding opportunities beneath the noise. For now, June is off to a cautious start, but that could change quickly with Friday’s data.