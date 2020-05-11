Turboprop maker ATR to cut output as epidemic hits demand -CEO

Companies
Franco-Italian turboprop maker ATR will take a decision on cutting production in coming weeks after delivering no aircraft in the first quarter, in part due to the coronavirus crisis, its chief executive said on Monday.

The regional aircraft manufacturer, co-owned by France-based Airbus AIR.PA and Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI, saw its deliveries fall 11% last year to 68 aircraft, down from 76 in 2018, Stefano Bortoli told Reuters.

It sold 79 aircraft, up from 52 in 2018, he said in the company's first public indication of 2019 performance.

Bortoli declined to give delivery targets for 2020 but said ATR would follow other aircraft manufacturers in reducing planned production after seeing demand hit by the epidemic.

