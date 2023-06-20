News & Insights

Turboprop maker ATR secures 22 firm aircraft orders

June 20, 2023 — 04:37 am EDT

Written by Allison Lampert for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian turboprop maker ATR has secured 22 firm aircraft orders, including a deal for six planes with Taiwanese regional carrier Mandarin Airlines, CEO Nathalie Tarnaud Laude said on Tuesday.

"The Asian market is taking off," Tarnaud Laude said at the Paris Airshow, adding she expects more orders this year.

Fabrice Vautier, ATR’s SVP Commercial, said the planemakers is seeing more traffic in Asia than before COVID, helped by demand from India.

The world's largest turboprop maker secured an additional two options and remains on track to achieve a target of more than 40 deliveries in 2023 despite supply chain tensions, the manufacturer said.

ATR delivered 25 aircraft in 2022, which was below expectations. The company wants to deliver 80 aircraft a year by the second part of the decade.

ATR is jointly owned by planemaker AirbusAIR.PA and Italian aerospace group LeonardoLDOF.MI.

