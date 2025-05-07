Turbo Energy S.A. Showcases AI-Optimized SUNBOX Energy Storage Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025

Turbo Energy showcases AI-optimized SUNBOX energy storage solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025 in Munich, Germany.

Turbo Energy S.A., a leader in AI-optimized solar energy storage solutions, announced its participation at Intersolar Europe 2025 in Munich from May 7 to May 9. This major event, attracting over 110,000 participants, provides Turbo Energy an opportunity to showcase its innovative SUNBOX energy storage systems. The company aims to strengthen business relationships and enhance its presence in the renewable energy market. During the exhibition, senior executives will be available at Booth B1.430 to discuss the impact of SUNBOX solutions across various applications. Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy focuses on providing scalable energy storage systems that reduce reliance on traditional energy sources, promoting sustainability and cost efficiency.

Potential Positives

Turbo Energy is showcasing its innovative SUNBOX energy storage solutions at Intersolar Europe, a major event for the solar industry, enhancing its visibility and reputation in the market.

The company expects to strengthen business relationships and expand its impact in the global renewable energy market through participation at this prestigious exhibition.

Turbo Energy's presence at Intersolar includes senior executives and technical representatives, demonstrating a commitment to engage directly with partners and customers.

The SUNBOX system is highlighted as a pioneering product that integrates AI technology, positioning Turbo Energy as a leader in the development of advanced solar energy storage solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release focuses heavily on the event without providing substantial details about product advancements or any specific achievements that demonstrate the company's leadership in the market, potentially leading to perceptions of insufficient innovation.

The inclusion of a standard disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements suggests uncertainties and risks about future performance, which may raise concerns for investors.

Listing itself as a subsidiary of Umbrella Global Energy, S.A. could lead to associations with the parent company’s performance and reputation, which may impact investor confidence if Umbrella faces challenges.

FAQ

What is Turbo Energy showcasing at Intersolar Europe 2025?

Turbo Energy is showcasing its AI-optimized SUNBOX energy storage solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025.

When is Intersolar Europe 2025 taking place?

Intersolar Europe 2025 takes place from May 7 to May 9, 2025, in Munich, Germany.

Where can attendees find Turbo Energy at the event?

Attendees can visit Turbo Energy at Booth B1.430 in Hall B1 during Intersolar Europe 2025.

How can media schedule interviews with Turbo Energy executives?

Media can schedule interviews by contacting Silvia Perez Rios at silviaperez@turbo-e.com.

What types of applications do Turbo Energy's SUNBOX solutions support?

Turbo Energy's SUNBOX solutions support residential, commercial/industrial, and utility-scale applications.

$TURB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $TURB stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MORGAN STANLEY added 14,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,888

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 6,657 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,379

UBS GROUP AG removed 1,893 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,088

WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

Full Release



VALENCIA, Spain, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Turbo Energy S.A.



(Nasdaq: TURB) (“Turbo Energy” or the “Company”), a global provider of leading-edge, AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and solutions, today announced that the Company is showcasing its growing line of smart



SUNBOX



energy storage solutions at



Intersolar Europe



, being held in Munich, Germany beginning today and continuing through Friday, May 9, 2025. As the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry, Intersolar consistently attracts more than 110,000 participants each year, providing a premier opportunity to connect with partners, customers and peers across Europe and beyond. For Turbo Energy, this event is expected to play a vital role in sharing its latest energy storage advancements, strengthening business relationships and continuing to expand the Company’s impact on the global renewable energy market.











Join Turbo Energy at Intersolar Europe 2025 in Munich, Germany at Booth B1.430 in Hall B1







Turbo Energy can be found at Booth B1.430 in Hall B1, where several of the Company’s senior executives and top technical, sales and marketing representatives will be on hand to discuss how AI-enabled



SUNBOX



solutions for residential, commercial/industrial and utility-scale applications are helping to transform the way energy is stored and managed.







NOTE TO MEDIA:



To schedule an interview with a member of Turbo Energy’s senior management on-site at the event, please contact Silvia Perez Rios at



silviaperez@turbo-e.com



.







About Turbo Energy, S.A.







Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy is a globally recognized pioneer of proprietary solar energy storage technologies and solutions managed through Artificial Intelligence. Turbo Energy’s elegant all-in-one and scalable, modular energy storage systems empower residential, commercial and industrial users expanding across Europe, North America and South America to materially reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, helping to lower electricity costs, provide peak shaving and uninterruptible power supply and realize a more sustainable, energy-efficient future. A testament to the Company’s commitment to innovation and industry disruption, Turbo Energy’s introduction of its flagship



SUNBOX



represents one of the world’s first high performance, competitively priced, all-in-one home solar energy storage systems, which also incorporates patented EV charging capability and powerful AI processes to optimize solar energy management. Turbo Energy is a proud subsidiary of publicly traded Umbrella Global Energy, S.A., a vertically integrated, global collective of solar energy-focused companies. For more information, please visit



www.turbo-e.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual report under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Turbo Energy, S.A. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







For more information, please contact:







At Turbo Energy, S.A.





Dodi Handy, Director of Communications





Phone: 407-960-4636





Email:



dodihandy@turbo-e.com





















Attachment





