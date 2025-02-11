Turbo Energy, S.A. Appoints Julian Groves to Board of Directors

Turbo Energy appointed Julian Groves to its Board of Directors, enhancing its strategic capabilities in solar energy storage.

Turbo Energy, S.A., a company specializing in AI-optimized solar energy storage solutions, has announced the appointment of Julian Groves to its Board of Directors, following shareholder approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting on December 18, 2024. Groves brings nearly 30 years of extensive experience in commercial strategy, product distribution, and corporate governance from his roles in various prominent companies. As the current COO of MGO Global, he has successfully raised significant capital for various initiatives and is involved in a major business combination valued at over $300 million. Turbo Energy's Chairman Enrique Selva expressed confidence that Groves' expertise will bolster the company's expansion efforts, particularly in the commercialization of its SUNBOX solar energy storage technology in the U.S. Turbo Energy, founded in 2013 and a subsidiary of Umbrella Global Energy, focuses on delivering innovative energy storage solutions that reduce reliance on traditional energy sources.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Julian Groves to the Board of Directors, bringing extensive experience in commercial strategy and market expansion.

Groves has a proven track record in raising significant capital through public offerings and business combinations, which could enhance Turbo Energy's growth prospects.

His leadership experience with well-known global brands is expected to contribute positively to Turbo Energy's planned expansion initiatives, particularly in the U.S. market.

The addition of Groves is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the company's capabilities in commercialization of advanced solar energy storage technologies.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of Julian Groves to the Board of Directors may draw attention to the company's reliance on new leadership for future growth, indicating possible previous deficiencies in the management structure or strategy.

The press release emphasizes Groves' experience in consumer-focused brands, which may raise questions about how well this experience translates to the solar energy sector, potentially highlighting a lack of industry-specific expertise within the board.

Turbo Energy's reliance on future projections and forward-looking statements in their communications may come off as overly optimistic, making the company vulnerable to scrutiny if those projections do not materialize.

FAQ

Who has been appointed to Turbo Energy's Board of Directors?

Julian Groves has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Turbo Energy.

What experience does Julian Groves bring to Turbo Energy?

Groves has extensive experience in commercial strategy, market expansion, and corporate governance from multiple global brands.

When was Julian Groves' appointment approved?

His appointment was approved by shareholders on December 18, 2024, at an Extraordinary General Meeting.

What is Turbo Energy known for?

Turbo Energy is a pioneer in AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and solutions.

What key product does Turbo Energy offer?

Turbo Energy's flagship product is the SUNBOX, an all-in-one home solar energy storage system.

$TURB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $TURB stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,040

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 19,255 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,032

WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC removed 11,000 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,760

UBS GROUP AG removed 6,989 shares (-78.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,449

Full Release



VALENCIA, Spain, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Turbo Energy, S.A.



(NASDAQ:TURB) (“Turbo Energy” or the “Company”), a global provider of leading-edge, AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and solutions, today announced the appointment of Julian Groves to the Company’s Board of Directors, which was approved by the Company’s shareholders on December 18, 2024 at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.







Turbo Energy Welcomes Julian Groves to Board of Directors











Groves brings Turbo Energy extensive experience in commercial strategy, geographic market expansion, worldwide product distribution and logistics, capital formation, private equity investments and corporate governance, as well as nearly three decades of experience leading business-to-business, direct-to-consumer, retail, wholesale and ecommerce initiatives for numerous iconic global brands in both the public and private sectors.





Since February 2019, Groves has served as Chief Operating Officer and executive member of the Board of MGO Global, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed company engaged in global commercialization of digitally-native lifestyle brands that have included both legendary soccer icon Leo Messi’s apparel brand,



Messi Brand



, and



Stand Flagpoles



. In this role, he has helped MGO raise tens of millions in pre-IPO, IPO and follow-on financings and is currently working to complete MGO’s business combination with one of the world’s leading commercial and pool management businesses serving the crude oil and refined petroleum tanker market in a transaction expected to be valued at more than $300 million.





Previously, Groves served as CEO of EC2M Holdings, a lifestyle brand-building company which owned and operated London Persona, a growing men’s lifestyle brand launched as a direct-to-consumer shopping experience for men seeking season-to-season high-end wardrobes. EC2M also represented the lifestyle brand Trickers throughout North America and Canada, charged with developing and managing the brand’s B2B channel. Other former senior executive posts have included Sales Director, EMEA of J Brand Europe, a premium, American denim clothing company in which Fast Retailing acquired an 80% stake for $290 million in 2012. As General Manager, EMEA of True Religion, Julian had full profit and loss (P&L) responsibility for the region, overseeing corporate operations in Switzerland and managing full P&L responsibility for the growing, fashion-forward denim brand.





In August 2007, Julian was recruited by GUESS Europe to serve as Country Manager of the casual lifestyle brand’s operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Under his proven leadership, GUESS Europe opened 32 concessions and 22 retail shops, including GUESS’ Central London flagship store. Earlier in his distinguished career, he was General Manager, UK and Ireland, for Groupe Zannier International from September 2004 through 2007; United Kingdom Sales Director for Burberry from September 2001 through 2004; and United Kingdom Sales Manager for LVMH Kenzo Homme UK Ltd. from November 1997 through August 2001.





Commenting on Groves’ appointment to the Board Enrique Selva, Chairman of the Board of Turbo Energy, stated, “I am delighted to welcome Julian to Turbo Energy’s Board and believe that his deep understanding of business strategy andglobal marketpenetration will have a significant impact on Turbo Energy’s planned expansion initiatives – with particular emphasis on commercialization of our



SUNBOX Home



solar energy storage technologies in the United States. He represents an outstanding addition to our Board and his unique and proven skillset is expected to greatly complement and enhance the overall strength and depth of capabilities of our leadership.”







About Turbo Energy, S.A.







Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy is a globally recognized pioneer of proprietary solar energy storage technologies and solutions managed through Artificial Intelligence. Turbo Energy’s elegant all-in-one and scalable, modular energy storage systems empower residential, commercial and industrial users expanding across Europe, North America and South America to materially reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, helping to lower electricity costs, provide peak shaving and uninterruptible power supply and realize a more sustainable, energy-efficient future. A testament to the Company’s commitment to innovation and industry disruption, Turbo Energy’s introduction of its flagship



SUNBOX



represents one of the world’s first high performance, competitively priced, all-in-one home solar energy storage systems, which also incorporates patented EV charging capability and powerful AI processes to optimize solar energy management. Turbo Energy is a proud subsidiary of publicly traded Umbrella Global Energy, S.A., a vertically integrated, global collective of solar energy-focused companies. For more information, please visit



www.turbo-e.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual report under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Turbo Energy, S.A. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







For more information, please contact:







At Turbo Energy, S.A.





Dodi Handy, Director of Communications





Phone: 407-960-4636





Email:



dodihandy@turbo-e.com





















Attachment





