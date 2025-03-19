Turbo Energy Launches Energy-as-a-Service Model and Successfully Tests First SUNBOX Installation in Chile During Nationwide Blackout

Turbo Energy Solutions launches EaaS model in Chile, featuring successful SUNBOX installation at Alto Labranza amid nationwide blackout.

Quiver AI Summary

Turbo Energy, S.A. has launched its expansion into Latin America with the establishment of Turbo Energy Solutions (TES) in Chile, aimed at providing advanced solar energy solutions for commercial and industrial clients. The company introduced a new Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) financing model that allows customers to implement solar energy systems without significant upfront costs. TES's debut project, the installation of the SUNBOX Industry smart energy storage system at the Alto Labranza Shopping Center in Temuco, successfully operated during a recent nationwide blackout, proving the reliability of renewable energy technologies. This project not only marks Turbo Energy's entry into a renewable energy market but also sets a precedent for future sustainable energy use in the region.

Potential Positives

Turbo Energy expands into Latin America with the formation of Turbo Energy Solutions, positioning itself in a growing market for renewable energy technologies.

The introduction of the Energy-as-a-Service financing model allows customers to adopt advanced solar energy solutions without large upfront investments, potentially increasing market penetration.

The successful operation of the SUNBOX Industry system during a country-wide blackout demonstrates the reliability and effectiveness of Turbo Energy's solutions, enhancing the company's reputation in the renewable energy sector.

The project at Alto Labranza represents a significant milestone as it showcases the first smart energy storage system implemented in Latin America, setting a precedent for future developments in the region.

Potential Negatives

The recent massive blackout in Chile shortly after the activation of the SUNBOX Industry installation raises concerns about the reliability and robustness of the company's technology in critical situations.



The press release heavily relies on the success of one installation in Temuco, which may not be indicative of broader market performance or acceptance.



The need for a financing model to mitigate large initial investments could suggest that potential customers may be hesitant to invest in the technology without significant upfront guarantees or evidence of reliability.

FAQ

What is the Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) financing model?

The EaaS financing model allows businesses in Chile to adopt solar energy solutions without significant upfront costs.

Where is Turbo Energy's first installation located?

The first installation of Turbo Energy's solar solutions is at Alto Labranza Shopping Center in Temuco, Chile.

What technology does Turbo Energy use in its systems?

Turbo Energy employs AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and a smart energy management system.

How did the Alto Labranza installation perform during the blackout?

During the recent blackout in Chile, the Alto Labranza center remained fully operational, demonstrating the system's reliability.

What benefits does Turbo Energy Solutions offer to customers?

Customers benefit from increased energy efficiency, reduced costs, and innovative financing options for solar energy systems.

$TURB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $TURB stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,040

MORGAN STANLEY added 14,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,888

WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC removed 11,000 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,760

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 6,657 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,379

UBS GROUP AG removed 1,893 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,088

Full Release



Introduces New Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Financing Model to Mitigate Large Initial Investments in Sustainable Energy Technologies by Customers in Chile





Performance of the First SUNBOX Industry Installation in Temuco, Chile Successfully Put to the Test During Recent Massive Country-Wide Blackout Just Days After Activation





VALENCIA, Spain, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Turbo Energy, S.A.



(NASDAQ:TURB) (“Turbo Energy” or the “Company”), a global provider of leading-edge, AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and solutions, today proudly announced its expansion into Latin America with the formation of Turbo Energy Solutions (“TES”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company created to offer advanced, fully integrated, end-to-end solutions for scalable generation, storage and intelligent AI-optimized management of solar energy for commercial and industrial (“C&I”) customers in Chile.











Turbo Energy Solutions, in collaboration with the Molina Brothers’ Smart Dock group, complete installation of Latin America’s first fully integrated solar generation, storage and AI-optimized energy management system at Alto Labranzo Shopping Center in Chile







Through TES, the Company has also introduced its new Energy-as-a-Service financing program, which enables C&I customers in Chile to acquire, deploy and capitalize on advanced solar energy production systems integrated with



SUNBOX Industry



and its innovative AI-powered energy management system, without the need to make large upfront investments in equipment. Customers benefit from an optimized, efficient and sustainable energy supply while also taking full economic advantage of a payment system based on



SUNBOX Industry



’s AI-powered energy management performance. The EaaS financing program represents a potentially lucrative new recurring revenue stream for Turbo Energy that is expected to fuel exponential growth for the Company as market acceptance and adoption of



SUNBOX Industry



gains momentum in the region.







Senior officials from Turbo Energy Solutions and the Smart Dock industrial group: (left to right) Andres Molina, TES Business Partner; Rafael Gonzalez, TES Solar Self-Consumption Director; Agustin Molina, TES Business Partner; Santiago Molina, TES Business Partner; Felipe Bozzo, TES LATAM Strategy Director; Javier Ferrer, TES Business Development Manager, SUNBOX Industry







Marking the first project in partnership with the Smart Dock industrial group, an enterprise owned and operated by Chile’s prominent Molina Garcia family, TES completed the debut installation of the



SUNBOX Industry



smart energy storage system in the Alto Labranza shopping center located in Temuco, Chile. The full project involved the implementation of a hybrid solar generation and active storage system consisting of a photovoltaic installation integrated with the



SUNBOX Industry



system featuring 102.4 kWh of capacity and supported by Turbo Energy’s AI-optimized energy management system. It is estimated that Alto Labranza will produce more than 147 MWh of clean energy annually, while optimizing its energy efficiency.





Within days following the live activation of the system at Alto Labranza, on February 26, 2025, Chile suffered a massive blackout that affected much of the country, from Arica to the Los Lagos region, including the nation’s capital, Santiago. Despite the widespread power outage, the Alto Labranza shopping center remained fully operational without interruptions, validating the viability, reliability and efficiency of renewable energy and smart storage in the operation of commercial facilities.





"The installation in the Labranza center signifies the achievement of double milestones for our Company. On the one hand, it represents Turbo Energy's entry into a leading country in renewable energy with an innovative business model, further demonstrating that execution of our planned global expansion initiative is on track and gaining traction. On the other hand, it represents the first smart storage system implemented in Latin America, setting a precedent for the incorporation of new models that promote the economic decarbonization of this high growth region," said Mariano Soria, CEO of Turbo Energy.





For more information on



SUNBOX Industry



smart energy storage solutions, please email Turbo Energy at



sales@Turbo-e.com



.







About Turbo Energy, S.A.







Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy is a globally recognized pioneer of proprietary solar energy storage technologies and solutions managed through Artificial Intelligence. Turbo Energy’s elegant all-in-one and scalable, modular energy storage systems empower residential, commercial and industrial users expanding across Europe, North America and Latin America to materially reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, helping to lower electricity costs, provide peak shaving and uninterruptible power supply and realize a more sustainable, energy-efficient future. A testament to the Company’s commitment to innovation and industry disruption, Turbo Energy’s introduction of its flagship



SUNBOX



represents one of the world’s first high performance, competitively priced, all-in-one home solar energy storage systems, which also incorporates patented EV charging capability and powerful AI processes to optimize solar energy management. Turbo Energy is a proud subsidiary of publicly traded Umbrella Global Energy, S.A., a vertically integrated, global collective of solar energy-focused companies. For more information, please visit



www.turbo-e.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual report under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Turbo Energy, S.A. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







For more information, please contact:







At Turbo Energy, S.A.





Dodi Handy, Director of Communications





Phone: 407-960-4636





Email:



dodihandy@turbo-e.com













