Turaco Gold Unveils Major Gold Resource Estimate

October 29, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Turaco Gold Ltd (AU:TCG) has released an update.

Turaco Gold Ltd has announced its first independent JORC Mineral Resource Estimate for the Afema Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, revealing an interim resource of 2.52 million ounces of gold. The company is actively increasing its drilling activities to expand this estimate and continues to explore new high-grade targets. With a strong financial position bolstered by a recent $35 million equity placement, Turaco is well-positioned to advance its exploration and development efforts in the region.

