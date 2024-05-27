News & Insights

Turaco Gold Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

May 27, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Turaco Gold Ltd (AU:TCG) has released an update.

Turaco Gold Limited announced successful passage of all proposed resolutions at their annual general meeting, with substantial shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of a director, and the approval of an employee securities incentive plan, among others. Shareholders displayed strong confidence in the company’s governance, with each resolution receiving a significant majority in favor.

