Turaco Gold Ltd Expands ASX Listing with New Shares

November 28, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Turaco Gold Ltd (AU:TCG) has released an update.

Turaco Gold Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 600,000 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move, set for November 29, 2024, is part of an employee incentive scheme, highlighting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and market presence.

