Turaco Gold Expands Stake in Afema Project

Turaco Gold Ltd (AU:TCG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Turaco Gold Ltd has announced an agreement to increase its interest in the Afema Project in Cote d’Ivoire to 80%, with a combined payment of $14.2 million, half in cash and half in shares. This move accelerates previously planned milestone payments, reflecting Turaco’s strategy to strengthen its stake in the promising gold project. The company remains financially solid, with ongoing drilling and exploration activities at the site.

For further insights into AU:TCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.